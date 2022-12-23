Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

DGRO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,563. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

