Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $9.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,413.48. The stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,503. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,448.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,261.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.