Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.17. 6,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,727. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $54.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.