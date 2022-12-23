Apeiron RIA LLC Acquires 636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,472. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

