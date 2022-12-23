APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.51. 97,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,302,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

