Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.
Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NLY opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.
Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Annaly Capital Management Company Profile
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.