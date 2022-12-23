Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.05.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NLY opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 126.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.76%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

