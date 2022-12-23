Ankr Price Reaches $0.0176 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Ankr has a total market cap of $169.92 million and $10.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01749233 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $10,729,717.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

