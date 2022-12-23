AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.6 %

ANAB opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $15,672,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after buying an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $13,958,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.