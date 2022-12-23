AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered AnaptysBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.6 %

ANAB opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANABGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 1,674,400 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $22,259,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at $15,672,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 43.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,304,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,773,000 after buying an additional 700,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $13,958,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.