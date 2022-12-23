Analysts Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.55

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.65.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of MAC opened at $11.45 on Friday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -174.36%.

In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares in the company, valued at $355,683.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,020,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,724,000 after buying an additional 1,727,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 103.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,542,000 after buying an additional 1,409,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 44.6% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,500,000 after buying an additional 937,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

