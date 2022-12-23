Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Tuesday, December 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.20.

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.1 %

ERO stock opened at C$18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$21.08.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.97 million.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.