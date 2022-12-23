Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 216,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at $474,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

