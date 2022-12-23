Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Down 0.8%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.38 and last traded at $35.84. 662,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 419,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76.
