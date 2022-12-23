Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $967,787.54

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $967,787.54 worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00015987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,982,364 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

