Amp Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $113.51 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Amp has a market cap of $113.51 million and $2.76 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $862.28 or 0.05118379 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499632 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,987.22 or 0.29603469 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Amp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.