Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $112.86 Million

Amp (AMP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Amp has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $112.86 million and $2.72 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002379 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $898.03 or 0.05344239 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00500600 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.11 or 0.29660801 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
