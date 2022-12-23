Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $282.00 at SVB Leerink

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $256.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $265.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

