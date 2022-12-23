Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after buying an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,076. The company has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

