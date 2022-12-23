Amgen (AMG) One Day Volume Tops $64,001.75

Amgen (AMG) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Amgen has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.89 million and $64,001.75 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00006603 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04090895 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $55,267.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

