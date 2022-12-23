American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.14. 7,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

