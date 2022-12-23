Ambarella (AMBA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) in the last few weeks:
- 12/16/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00.
- 12/12/2022 – Ambarella is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Ambarella is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $100.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00.
- 12/2/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00.
- 11/21/2022 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $96.00.
- 11/21/2022 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $90.00.
- 11/18/2022 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Ambarella Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $220.14.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
