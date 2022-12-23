Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $457,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,920,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

