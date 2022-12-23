Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 224.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.78 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

