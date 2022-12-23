Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

AAMC opened at $19.60 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

