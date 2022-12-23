Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.49

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 16058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of -0.87.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 3,138 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $141,335.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,457,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth Loring Harrison sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $202,813.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,514,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,876,833 shares of company stock valued at $80,812,471. 10.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

