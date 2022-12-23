Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Youngs Advisory Group Inc.

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 9.9% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $312.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.54 and its 200-day moving average is $260.34. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

