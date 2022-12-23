Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
Agilyx ASA Stock Down 7.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.
Agilyx ASA Company Profile
Agilyx ASA engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company's conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, or depolymerize specific plastics. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilyx ASA (AGXXF)
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.