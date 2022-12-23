Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Decreased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 75,360 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.41. 5,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,075. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.