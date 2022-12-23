Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.79.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.