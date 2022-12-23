aelf 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.22 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $76.05 million and $4.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004822 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007621 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,739,629 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

