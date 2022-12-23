Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.86. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,526 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Advantage Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.38.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
