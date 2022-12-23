Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $1.90

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $1.86. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,526 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,511.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 107,432 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

