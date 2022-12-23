Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $337.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $336.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after buying an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

