Adam K. Peterson Buys 67,300 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 67,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $4,632,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,378,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CRMT stock traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 98,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.38. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $351.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 582,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,531,000 after buying an additional 123,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 423,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after buying an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.