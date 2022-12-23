Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Sysco by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

