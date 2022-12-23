Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 565 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,145,000 after buying an additional 256,971 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $14,400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,602,000 after buying an additional 58,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $115.58.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

