Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

