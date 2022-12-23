Access Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,642 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Robert Half International by 58.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Robert Half International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.