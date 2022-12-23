Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 722,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

