Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 105,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $478.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $343.78 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.03.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

