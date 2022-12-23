ABCMETA One Day Trading Volume Tops $12,148.49 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $35.34 million and $12,148.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00034509 USD and is down -8.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $12,898.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

