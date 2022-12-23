81,700 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after buying an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,310,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,370,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,607 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,500 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 48,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,696,867. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

