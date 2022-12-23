7Pixels Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,618.39 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00023646 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $64.44 million and $34,618.39 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $859.69 or 0.05109334 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00500572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,990.41 or 0.29659133 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.9387777 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,254.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

