7Pixels Price Tops $3.95 on Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00023494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $63.98 million and $33,867.42 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.88384851 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30,617.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

