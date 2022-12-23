7,600 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,765,000 after purchasing an additional 221,318 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.35. 96,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

