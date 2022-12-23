7,405 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:ITB traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,033 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

