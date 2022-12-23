6,203 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after acquiring an additional 70,533 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 34,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VTV stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.