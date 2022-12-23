52,132 Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 52,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,403,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3,753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HRMY opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.58. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07.
In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,503 shares of company stock valued at $48,953,234. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
