30,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Energy Transfer by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,554,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 231,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,701,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,226,000 after buying an additional 709,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 73.9% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. The stock had a trading volume of 188,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,812,597. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

