29,124 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,124 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.