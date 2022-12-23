2,564 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

