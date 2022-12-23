137,865 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,744,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hubbell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hubbell Price Performance

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

